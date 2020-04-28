Richard Ryan

Oh, boy! Are we in luck. During last Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, the president suggested some additional untried remedies for treating this incredibly virulent virus. The one that should appeal most to Valleyites is simply sunlight of which we are overstocked at the moment. As of this writing, it’s 105 degrees Fahrenheit on our front porch and climbing. Need sunlight? We’ve got plenty.

I’ve been dreading the onset of the “heatlamp” over Imperial Valley, aka, the endless summer. Yet, I’ve been attuned to the potential promise that heat is the enemy of the coronavirus. Mother Nature issues us a “Stay at home” order beginning each April so the current condition is not a huge change. The sad part is that restaurants and numerous stores are closed. A favorite restaurant may never reopen. I mourn my lack of take out choices, but more so, I am sorry for the Mom and Pop owners of these small businesses.

