110 IN THE SHADE: Orange peel COVID level

I believe it was at the Horton Plaza parking garage where the parking levels were marked by fruit symbols so you wouldn’t get too lost, and you’d eventually find your car. Your daughter would remember and say, it’s on the strawberry level.

Well we’re now in the orange peel level regarding COVID. I’m glad to be here a couple of rungs up the fruit chain from purple grape. My dear wife and I do feel somewhat safer. We’ve received our two Moderna vaccine shots and more. We’ve quarantined when necessary. We continue to mask up, double mask at stores, maintain space and wash our hands often. I do believe that our higher power helps those who help themselves. This is a pandemic, not a political convention.

