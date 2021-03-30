So much to celebrate

It only takes a glance at a calendar to see that we are in the midst of spring celebrations. These are both secular and religious with the religious celebrations tied to more ancient agricultural traditions. The spring equinox is being celebrated when old man winter gives way to sweet spring.

We watch Joseph Rosendo’s Travelscope on PBS’ Create TV. In one segment he visits Switzerland where there is a springtime festival where the town actually blows up a large figure of winter with fireworks. It’s rooted in a pagan ritual. The concept of celebrating the barren winter passing and spring rebirth of the land is as old as humankind. The Swiss mark the day with marching bands and the most beautiful flowers. Special bread, too.

