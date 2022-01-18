110 IN THE SHADE: The beneficial cycle, or I’ve seen that banana peel before

Just last week, I tried it out. I wanted to test the convenience of the new 2022 state composting law. In the near future, all California cities and counties must comply with this state mandate to recycle all food waste. The object is to remove compostable waste from landfills, which are already overfilled with all that stuff that didn’t fit into storage rentals. Food waste accounts for about 50 percent of current landfills.
I hadn’t purchased biodegradable food waste bags, but a simple paper bag worked as well. Biodegradable bags are available at stores all around the Valley. I put the dried-out rice into the paper bag along with old bread from the fridge. The bread likely had historical value, but it was time to say goodbye and make room for fresher items. I could have added chicken leftovers or outdated pork chops. Then, as instructed, I placed the paper bag into our green waste bin which formerly was reserved for grass clippings, garden waste, and the occasional bits of wood. Our trash hauler is CR&R, and the woman I spoke to instructed me to layer the green can with grass clippings or a bunch of leaves and then a layer of kitchen waste.
