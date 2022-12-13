110 IN THE SHADE: The museum as a network of learning and fun

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Last Saturday was the annual membership meeting of the Imperial Valley Desert Museum in Ocotillo, not a dull event. We were led into one of the larger spaces of the museum where Claire Deng and Luis Landeros have been constructing display walls for a new 2023 exhibit, Kumeyaay Cosmology. For the Kumeyaay, the universe exists as the skyworld, the earth, and the underworld. “Individuals attuned to the existence of these ‘portals’ or ‘doors’ (connecting the three planes) are also able to harness and use spiritual power.” Thus, the observance of the night sky has significance for the Kumeyaay on many levels.
The Kumeyaay Cosmology exhibit will run from January to April at the museum, 11 Frontage Road, in Ocotillo. The depiction of Kumeyaay constellations are similar to those of the Greeks and Romans and will be presented as micro lights shaping prominent constellations. I’m looking forward to it. Keep in mind that the museum also sponsors star gazing events concurrent with astronomical events such as meteor showers or lunar eclipses. Check the website for scheduling: ivdesertmuseum.org
