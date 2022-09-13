110 IN THE SHADE: The Queen is dead, long live the King

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
I first became aware of Queen Elizabeth II as a profile on a stamp. A family member who had received a letter from Great Britain gave me the stamp for my collection. Her profile was also on small coins I received from relatives and friends. In the portrait she wore a crown distinguishing her from the George Washington’s and FDR’s on U.S. coins. The crown represented the monarchy. And I came to learn that Great Britain’s government is a constitutional monarchy giving it a centuries old blend of king and parliament. Also, of church since the Anglican Church of England is deeply involved with the monarchy and the coronation of a new king or queen.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8. She was 96 and had served as Great Britain’s monarch for 70 years. That explains all the attention given to her passing. She has represented so much of England’s history over so many decades for so many people. Most of the people living in England have known no other queen or king. About 30% of England’s population has seen her in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.