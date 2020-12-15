Richard Ryan
There’s a lot of national, statewide, and local confusion about COVID-19 restrictions. Stay-at-home rulings and orders to close indoor dining, movie theaters, hair salons, etc. vary widely from state to state and locality to locality.

No wonder people are confused. There is no nationwide set of standards that has been widely disseminated and adopted. What is the average Joe or Juanita to do and whom do they believe? The White House is missing in action, totally consumed with overturning an election that many say was the fairest and most transparent in U.S. history. National leadership is sorely needed during this pandemic.

