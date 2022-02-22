110 IN THE SHADE: Tomatoes for fun

If you haven’t started tomato plants from seed, and they aren’t 6 inches high yet, go to a garden shop this week and purchase a bunch of mature transplants. Plant them deep, up to the lowest leaves. Make sure the soil is rich and loamy with good drainage. Deep pots are good if you can water frequently. Potted plants of any type require more water than those in the ground.
The above guidelines are just that. Your conditions and skills likely vary from mine so be adventurous. Just remember that our tomato growing season here in the desert is quite brief. Nighttime temperatures need to be above 55 degrees Fahrenheit and daytime temps need to be below 90 degrees for tomatoes to flower and begin producing fruit. Check out University of Arizona web sites for tomato cultivation. I don’t plan on my tomato plants being very hearty after April. It’s too hot. An advantage of planting in pots is the ability to move them into semi-shaded and cooler areas. Do not plant tomatoes or any type of plants in metal containers or planter boxes in Imperial Valley unless you want to cook them outdoors. I’ve noticed increased marketing of metal growing containers. These may work well in Minnesota.
