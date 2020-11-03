Richard Ryan
I did a coast-to-coast survey of Halloween trick or treating for this column. Truth be known, it was one friend in Westchester County, New York, and another friend in Imperial, Calif. But that is sort of coast to coast.

Anyhow, the results are in. Suzanne in Ossining, N.Y., had less than half her usual trick-or-treaters. About 45. She followed guidelines suggested by a doctor writing in the New York Times. The familiar: mask, social distancing, greet people outside the house. She used a large quantity of sanitizer. Parents were appreciative that there was candy for their kids in costume. The parent of a 4-year-old Power Ranger said it meant a lot.

