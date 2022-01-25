110 IN THE SHADE: Up in the sky: It’s a bird? No. It’s a plane.

This past week, I received a “special alert.” The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) is planning to send a small airplane “to map and model the local geology.” The flights by the small, single-engine aircraft will last for over a year starting now. This alert, it being a low-flying aircraft, was sent to me by Carol Hann who keeps many of us informed about important local and national issues.
Digging a little further, I discovered that the USGS has done aerial mapping for many areas of the country. A goal in our area is to identify new geothermal and mineral resources as well as to spot potential natural hazards such as earthquakes. The alert element in the press release is that a low-flying airplane may startle people on the ground. My reaction was to laugh. On an average day during this excellent Valley flying weather, we are unwilling observers of day-long air shows over our neighborhood. It’s not the visual distraction that’s a problem. It’s the constant, unwelcome noise of commercial and military helicopters and Navy jets. Hold the conversation, dear. What do you want for dinner? Or, what did that newscaster just say about the Russians about to invade the Ukraine? And, that was my favorite piece of music, but the last few minutes were obliterated by jet engines.
