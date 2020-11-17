Richard Ryan
This past weekend was the Brawley Cattle Call celebration. It’s been a big deal for decades. There’s been a Cattle Call parade preceded by roadkill grilling, music and cowboy poetry at the gazebo. Perhaps the biggest attraction has been the rodeo at the Cattle Call arena.

This is a professional, competitive rodeo for those bronc busters who ride the circuit and break hearts in the towns they visit. But this year? The cowboys are competing in front of empty stands. Bars, restaurants and motels are virtually empty. Local reporters have written about the big hit that local businesses are taking Valleywide from beer sourced from El Centro to burgers in Brawley and everything in between.

