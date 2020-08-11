Richard Ryan
No. Not that electronic, email stuff. Though I send and receive plenty of that. Email is composed of electrons. Here I’m speaking of the tactile type. Mail you can pick up in your hands, tear open if it looks like a bonus day, or toss into recycle if it’s another premature ad from the Neptune Society.

Some mail, you can even smell. I remember in days of yore receiving a perfumed letter from a girlfriend. Oh, happy day. But sometimes it was a Dear John letter. Woe was me. So you can see how mail reflects life. A simple letter, or even an advertisement, can be very profound. More recently, it was not unusual to get a whiff of White Diamonds in a Macy’s ad or a sample of Paco Rabanne Invictus Aqua Eau de Toilette. I returned the Paco Rabanne sample explaining I had done poorly in Latin class and wasn’t sure what I was getting into.

