110 IN THE SHADE: What did you do for Thanksgiving?

It is my favorite holiday because Thanksgiving celebrates thankfulness and does it without commercialization, unlike what Christmas has become. It is a cliché that we live in a divided country. How wonderful that we have a holiday in this country that emphasizes counting our blessings and sharing with those we love as well as those in need.
OK, so maybe we don’t love Uncle Fred as much as we could. But we invite him to the big dinner and avoid debating with him when he begins to weave his conspiracy theories. I kind of like the one where government-instigated COVID-19 vaccines inject tiny microchips into us. If true in any way, I’m hoping it will improve Wi-Fi in our house. Lately, it has been weak and of course the cable company denies any responsibility for the poor service. “We have no reports of problems in your area.”
