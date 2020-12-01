Richard Ryan
Buy Now

So we made it through Thanksgiving. I love turkey and the house-filling aroma of roasting turkey. Then there’s turkey soup and all of its steamy flavors. It’s a sure sign of the Thanksgiving weekend. My dear wife enjoys all the traditional Thanksgiving trimmings including turkey gravy, but, alas, not turkey. The chef and menu writer must be flexible.

My response is that turkey and gallons of turkey soup occur just once a year. We’ll have ham for Christmas. We have a vegan in the family and a vegetarian friend or two. My vegan daughter brought food for Thanksgiving that she made, and was it great. Admittedly, it was better than the turkey and the traditional sides. I didn’t cook that much and was talked down from preparing a full turkey dinner. My dear wife and our good friend Mary of Imperial had better sense. Mary brought us two “turkey and dressing dinner packs” from Denny’s. My expectations were low, yet, the dinner packs were delicious. The big surprise was that the white turkey meat was moist and tasty. I recommend Denny’s prepared dinner as a tasty alternative to a lot of cooking time away from guests.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.