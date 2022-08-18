110 IN THE SHADE: Where I’d Rather Live

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Once again, I’m thinking of placing the house on the market. This has been going on for over 30 years usually in August. You’ve probably heard that there’s a severe shortage of houses for sale so now’s the time to cash in. The question remains. To where do you move?
Well, if you haven’t checked the Valley weather, it’s downright miserable. You’ve seen those postcards, “But it’s dry heat.” We can’t even claim that now. It’s wet, humid heat. As the temp descends, the humidity ascends keeping us near a discomfort level of 108 or 110. For unknown reasons, the monsoons stop at the state line somewhere near Yuma so all we get here is some rolling thunder, a few lightning bolts, and six drops of rain. That’s it. When we were in northern Arizona in July, we got rained on six out of seven days. Real car washers.
