110 IN THE SHADE: Where to park all those cars?

I’ve lived in this house for over thirty years so I have come to know the neighborhood and watch its changes. We live close to 12th Street in El Centro, a through street to Central High School and Wilson Jr. High. I enjoy talking to the students as they walk home from school if they can hear me over their ear buds’ roaring music.
The school traffic is another matter. There is more car exhaust and loud cars playing not the best of music. The school traffic lasts maybe a half hour, a minor impact. The older students are more likely to walk home, some in groups bringing happy noise to the neighborhood.
