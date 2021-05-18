110 IN THE SHADE: Who was that masked man?

He rode off without saying much, but he left a silver colored vial of medicine. It was labeled Pfizer, COVID-19 vaccine. And a note. From 6 a.m. to noon, mask up, wherever you are. If you are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to mask unless you are indoors with more than 50 people. More than 50 people, it’s a good idea to double mask. However, if half of them are fully vaccinated (we’ll get to this later), you can wear a single mask.

There’s a new app from the CDC that you should download to your phone. After you have downloaded the app and have waded through the ads for solar garage door openers and hair dye that’s guaranteed not to drip when you are sweating, click activate app. Wave your phone scanning the crowd as you would at a rock concert. Get into the kumbaya mood. The app will indicate the percentage of people in the crowd who are likely vaccinated. There’s an error of +/- 3 percent. Calculate the square root of the probable percentage of vaccinated people, and this is the accurate tally of those lousy liars who said they are fully vaccinated.

