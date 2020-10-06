Richard Ryan
Buy Now

My phone shouts out a warning. “Earthquake.” And it adds something like, possible violent motion. It’s about a two-second warning, and it’s from MyShake. But by that time I’m crawling under the table with my dear wife. We’ve set up a mini earthquake shelter under the solid dining room table with pillows. Later on I added a bag of French roast coffee beans as a symbolic indication that this shelter meets quality standards far exceeding Cal Tech specifications.

The MyShake app — developed by the UC Berkeley Seismology Lab, sponsored by the State of California Office of Emergency Services — is the first app to provide statewide earthquake early warning alerts. The app is one of the delivery modes of the California Earthquake Early Warning System (MyShake, Google Play). The blurb sounds good, but about two seconds runs out pretty quickly. One must move gazelle-like to the homemade shelter.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.