A Christmas story
Buy Now

Ron Griffen

Early on, as a newly ordained minister, I heard from more than one pastor complaining about those who show up for Christmas Eve services, but are rarely seen any other time during the year. Some even bragged how they chastised them for being such poor church folk.

It got me to thinking why Christmas was such a popular time for people to come to church. I got the answer by asking myself the same question in a different way. “Why am I excited at this time of year more than others?”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.