Brian McNece

If Charles Rockwood and George Chaffey were the visionaries that gave birth to Imperial Valley by bringing water to the farmers, surely William Franklin Holt was father to the rest of the infrastructure that created a thriving community.

Today we are reminded of Holt through the town he founded —Holtville. But Frank Holt had his fingers in just about every enterprise in the Imperial Valley. His background was in banking. He and his wife had sold a successful bank in his home state of Missouri, and another in Arizona, before he came to Redlands in 1900 looking for a new life. Hearing that Imperial Valley was about to get water, W. F. came to see what was going on.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.