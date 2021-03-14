A Reader Writes: A tribute to my brother, Pastor Ron

Many of us believe that when a person serves God as a religious leader while on this earth, that person must certainly be offered a special place at the table when he or she ascends to heaven. However, we also know that such individuals are often the most giving and selfless of humans, so they often give up that seat to the poorest and most unfortunate that are also waiting to enter heaven’s gate.

Such was the case of my brother Pastor Ron Griffen, who headed toward that gate in the quiet hours of Monday, March 8. But the difference here is that Ron would have also offered to prepare the meal to be served at the table to those previously unfortunate souls. Since Ron was a gourmet chef, that meal may have been beef Wellington, or chicken piccata, or some other five-star restaurant quality feast.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.