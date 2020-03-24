Today is the 47th anniversary of National Agricultural Day. Here in Imperial Valley, most of us recognize agriculture every day, since we are surrounded by fields of food and fiber. The Agriculture Council of American based in Overland, Kan., created a single day to celebrate agriculture in communities and classrooms across the county. The theme this year is “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”

While events across the nation will be focused to increase the public's awareness of agriculture's role in modern society, Imperial County Farm Bureau, Imperial Valley Vegetable Growers Association and Imperial Valley Water, the three local advocates for agriculture here in Imperial Valley, join to promote this day and encourage every American to:

