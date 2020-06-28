In Bill Hodge’s June 24 column, “Trump has got To Go,” he starts out saying “Donald Trump is a terrible president. This is not a partisan judgement. It’s a summation of an objective assessment of three and a half years of Trump.” Mr. Hodge then proceeds to express his subjective opinion using almost no objective evidence.

I counted 23 unsubstantiated “opinions” in this “objective” assessment. Objective means, “dealing with facts or conditions as perceived without distortion, personal feelings, prejudices, or interpretations.”

