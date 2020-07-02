A Reader Writes: Calexico on a path to become the best it can be
Buy Now

Critics of public servants come from all walks of life. The First Amendment is key to our American society. It is extremely important and should be protected. Public servants should be held to a high standard. However, what we are seeing today in politics locally and across the nation is that stories are made up for political gain or agendas -- without concern for the possible damage to the personal lives that are affected.

It is easy to tell the difference between true critics and ones that have hidden agendas: The key difference between a true critic who is concerned for the direction of the agency is they will not run with speculation or lies and will apologize if proven wrong. A true critic will not resort to name-calling. A person with true intentions on the betterment of the agency will also acknowledge the good things that are occurring.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.