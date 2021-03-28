There was very little fanfare, but March is National Social Work Month, where attention is drawn to many of the essential activities of social workers in their communities.

A big shout-out goes to Leticia Plancarte-Garcia, the new director of County Mental Health who I met in the 1980s when we were neighbors in private counseling practices. Unfortunately, social work continues to go unheralded in the media and TV shows. My wife and I love medical dramas in hospital settings (Chicago Med, New Amsterdam, The Resident, ER, etc.), and of course nurses and doctors do frontline life-saving, but who helps with the family in the days and weeks after the death, cancer diagnosis or domestic violence repair? In hospitals, it is mostly medical social workers who are totally absent from any of our popular medical dramas. Social workers, if they appear on TV, are the people, carrying paperwork, coming to take the child away from parents. It is a common stereotype.

