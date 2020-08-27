A READER WRITES: Combining energies to sustain our region

When ambitious projects come to fruition following many years of efforts, it is heartening to note this positive news in our community, particularly during challenging times like these. Such is the case with the Sugar Valley Energy project, a billion-dollar biofuel and energy complex being developed in our own Imperial County by California Ethanol + Power. This energy campus will manufacture ethanol from locally grown sugarcane and produce 49 megawatts of alternative electrical power for the regional grid, as well as bio-methane (renewable natural gas).

CE+P recently announced that the project is now close to the goal line after years of planning and perseverance. The investment in the development and construction of this project, with groundbreaking expected late this year, is estimated to support more than 15,000 jobs and inject over $900 million into the county’s economy.  

