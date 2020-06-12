A Reader Writes: Fading asterisms and COVID-19

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High near 105F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly sunny. High 99F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.