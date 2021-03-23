A Reader Writes: Farmers gives us plenty of reasons to celebrate
Buy Now

Every day we celebrate some sort of holiday. Whether it be National Cookie Day, National French Fry Day or, one of my personal favorites, National Puppy Day. Today, March 23, is one of the most important days, the day we celebrate American agriculture. National Agriculture Day was created by the Agriculture Council of America to recognize and celebrate the farmers who provide the safest and most affordable products on our plate.

COVID-19 has negatively affected industries across the nation. The measures implemented to try to curb the spread of the virus have disrupted business systems and routines. The agricultural industry has not been exempted from the struggles the global business market is experiencing. Throughout the pandemic, our country has still needed food on our tables. Our incredible farmworkers stepped up to the plate (sorry for the pun) to ensure a consistent food supply.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.