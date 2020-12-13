A Reader Writes: Former Director Ortega’s distortions of fact

On behalf of the employees and clients of Duggins Construction, we are compelled to set the record straight relative to unfounded and inaccurate accusations made by defeated IID Director Erik Ortega.

Duggins Construction is a family business that has been a part of the Imperial County community for 60 years. We currently employ 80 members of our local community including multiple members of the same family and multiple generations of family members. We take great pride in our coworkers and the work we have done within our community. Duggins Construction teamed with A&R Construction, another local company, to build the IID fleet services building, which started in 2016 and was completed in 2017.

