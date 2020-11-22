Earlier this week, the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board postponed the Nov. 20 public meeting to a later date by request of the Imperial Irrigation District. The meeting was scheduled to issue a stipulated order for abatement on IID’s property at the Salton Sea playa on the Red Hill Bay Project.

Readers may be wondering what the following terms mean and what they have to do with air quality: Red Hill Bay Project, hearing board, and order for abatement. We will do our best to explain these items to help the public understand the work ICAPCD is doing at Salton Sea, as it is ICAPCD’s responsibility to protect the people and environment of Imperial County from the effects of air pollution.

