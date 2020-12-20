A Reader Writes: IID Director Hamby begins a confounding crusade

Brooks Hamby has taken the IID by storm in his first two weeks as an IID director. Far stronger than a breath of fresh air, this youthful hurricane has toppled several traditions. For the good? Time will tell. But certainly such a force of nature bears our close attention, for it’s clear that he has arrived as a crusader with a zealous conviction that he has a mandate for change.

For as long as most parties can remember, confidential staff at the IID have been present during closed sessions. Mr. Hamby, citing the Brown Act, garnered two other votes to boot out everyone but the five directors, the general manager and legal counsel. Even the clerk, who normally takes notes, was asked to leave.

