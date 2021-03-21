On March 11, an advertisement appeared in the Imperial Valley Press paid for by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the labor union that represents approximately 900 Imperial Irrigation District employees. I felt it necessary to present the district’s perspective and supporting facts.

IBEW’s advertisement spoke about a “Fair Contract.” In 2020, the average wage paid to IBEW members (including benefits) at IID was $115,000. Comparatively, an emergency medical technician in Imperial County averages about $40,000. Firefighters in Imperial County average about $48,150. Police officers in Imperial County average about $62,118. Registered nurses in Imperial County average $86,711 per year. IBEW members at IID average more than these first responders and many of those first-responder positions require a college degree.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.