After reading the editorial comments by Arturo Bojorquez (The Mex Factor: Moving to Yuma) in Friday’s edition, I found it interesting to note that in the Oct. 11 edition it was noted that the new head football coach at Calexico High actually is from Yuma and still lives there and has been commuting to CHS for the past four years.

Having worked with the high schools in Yuma and knowing staff members there, I know that Arizona has traditionally paid lower teaching salaries than California and the Valley and has no state teacher-based retirement plan, with the trade-off being, of course, that the cost of living, especially housing and local and state taxes, has always been lower as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.