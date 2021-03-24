A Reader Writes: Next of Shinn

Like the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters, El Centro resident James Shinn belongs to an angry micro-minority that denies the outcome of a democratic election months after it has been decided. While the rioters opted to act out the frustration of a lost election by desecrating our nation’s capitol, Mr. Shinn chooses to vent his discontentment at the two-thirds margin of victory El Centro, Heber, and Seeley voters delivered our campaign in the 2020 IID election by pointlessly penning conspiracy theories, alternative facts and fake news in this paper.

In his Monday letter entitled “Who Hamby helps,” Shinn alleges that I am interested in giving control of Imperial Valley’s water to outsiders (an eyebrow-raiser for sure), claims that my assistance of some of IID’s poorest customers to restock their fridges after a two-day power and running water outage is motivated by some sort of hidden agenda, and that bothering to pay attention to IID’s Coachella Valley energy ratepayers is apparently a cardinal sin.

