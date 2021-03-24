A Reader Writes: Next of Shinn

Already a daily home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your daily (Sun-Sat) home delivery subscription includes Premium Plus digital access. Premium Plus offers unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus sections.
Already a weekend home delivery subscriber? Validate your subscription here for instant access. Your weekend (non-daily) home delivery subscription includes Premium digital access. To access Premium Plus content, you must upgrade to a daily subscription or a Premium Plus digital access subscription.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content with our Premium Plus - Digital Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. Additionally, receive daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to Premium content with our Premium - Digital Access Subscription. Access exclusive sections including Local News, Sports, Probe, Opinion and more. Additionally, receive Sunday and Monday home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press.
Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Get unlimited access to Premium and Premium Plus content for one full day with our Premium Plus - Digital Access One-Day Pass. Get instant access for one full day (24 hours) without a digital access subscription or a daily home delivery subscription.
Like the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol rioters, El Centro resident James Shinn belongs to an angry micro-minority that denies the outcome of a democratic election months after it has been decided. While the rioters opted to act out the frustration of a lost election by desecrating our nation’s capitol, Mr. Shinn chooses to vent his discontentment at the two-thirds margin of victory El Centro, Heber, and Seeley voters delivered our campaign in the 2020 IID election by pointlessly penning conspiracy theories, alternative facts and fake news in this paper.
In his Monday letter entitled “Who Hamby helps,” Shinn alleges that I am interested in giving control of Imperial Valley’s water to outsiders (an eyebrow-raiser for sure), claims that my assistance of some of IID’s poorest customers to restock their fridges after a two-day power and running water outage is motivated by some sort of hidden agenda, and that bothering to pay attention to IID’s Coachella Valley energy ratepayers is apparently a cardinal sin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.