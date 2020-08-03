In March, when prisoners first began to see on TV the destructive path the coronavirus was leaving in communities across America, many of us felt fear and helplessness. We were dreading the day it would appear here in the prison yard, knowing that we would have little to defend ourselves from it and certain that it would mean death for many of us. However, that was before the prison administration here took swift and decisive action to keep the virus out.

Calipatria State Prison, where I am incarcerated, sits within the Imperial Valley. Imperial County is a largely rural area with a population of approximately 174,528 residents and yet recently had the highest rate per capita of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the state. The local hospitals had been so overrun with COVID cases that they had to transfer many out of the county. And even with the poor data being reported in the surrounding communities, the prison itself has remained largely COVID free (editor’s note: 25 total cases through Sunday, with 12 active in custody, eight released and five resolved, per the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation). This is no small achievement, given that meat-packing plants and prisons now have the highest rate of reported COVID cases throughout the country.

