In regard to the recent court ruling by Judge Roger Benitez about the assault rifle ban in California, I have some questions. Where does Judge Benitez stand on bazookas? I hope he agrees with my NRA friends that the Second Amendment is absolute. Add grenades. There are all kinds: fragmentation, smoke, RPGs, flash bang. Why grenades are like the Swiss Army knife of weapons, good for home and battle. I hope he’s not a “squish” on that one.

Referring to the ban, my lefty friends say: “What about Australia, where the government bought up all the assault rifles a few years ago and there hasn’t been a mass shooting since?”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.