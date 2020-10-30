A READER WRITES: Project labor agreements make sense for the Imperial Valley

I am one of five members of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors who are regularly called upon to make decisions that affect the well-being of families and businesses in the Imperial Valley. It is a big responsibility and like the other board members, I take this responsibility very seriously.

It is in that spirit that we are considering project labor agreements for the construction projects that we undertake in our community. Project labor agreements are pre-hire agreements covering issues such as wages, benefits, ways to resolve disputes and other basic elements that are part of every big construction project. If an agency like ours establishes a requirement for these agreements, the contractors who we hire have to abide by those basic rules that we set.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.