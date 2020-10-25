I read with great interest, an article that came out in the IV Press on May 27 on Chicano Studies being approved at IVC. It took me back to the time when I first took over MECHA, which had just changed from UMAS the semester before.

One of the first things I did was to recruit returning Chicano Vietnam Vets to become members, and the other was to examine the IVC library, which was very comprehensive at the time. I could not find anything on Chicano history, it seemed like nothing happened between the Mexican-American War and Cesar Chavez’s farmworkers movement.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.