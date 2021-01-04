Editor’s Notebook: It’s time to grow up
Buy Now

On Sunday, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly elected first-term Congresswoman out of Georgia, apparently stirred things up when she refused to wear a mask at the swearing in of the new Congress. Reports said Greene and a second, unidentified Republican, ended up leaving the House floor. That was followed by a “screaming match” between Democratic and Republican floor staff.

I haven’t followed Greene very closely, but based on her track record, everyone should have seen this coming. Back in November, weeks before her first day on the job, Greene responded to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s announcement lawmakers would be required to wear masks as a condition for being recognized in the chamber by describing it as an “oppressive violation” of her rights.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.