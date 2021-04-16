Housing, camping and the police issue
Last week, as widely reported by media in the Imperial Valley and elsewhere, the police decided to clear out the encampment of farmworkers and homeless people installed on a property in the city of Calexico. Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo explained the reasons and gave extensive details of the justification for removing the few who remained in the dirty site.

For their part, those who promoted the encampment denounced alleged anomalies in the removal operation — from perceived violations of civil rights to the threats of arrest against those attempting to interfere with police.

