110 IN THE SHADE: Enjoying the holiday season
Friends have been asking me what we’ve been doing for the holiday season. Lots of fun things, and we only wish some of these events were spread out over the year. They don’t have to be during the hot months, but from January through April, there’s room for more community events. Something for planners to think of.

December is stuffed like a ham in a Christmas stocking. It doesn’t quite fit. This past Saturday was the Calexico Christmas Parade, and the Imperial Parade of Lights. I loved the photos in this newspaper. Some years ago, when the preschool marched, my dear wife and I stepped off in the Calexico parade. I distributed candies along the way. You’d think I was one of Santa’s helpers.

