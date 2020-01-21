110 IN THE SHADE: Matters of the heart
Buy Now
Imperial Valley Press

The treadmill test was scheduled for late November, and I came prepared: gym shorts, best running shoes, and a slick T-shirt. I thought I had done well staying on the treadmill even as it speeded up and inclined to simulate running uphill. Then, I said I had enough.

I was standing there resting as the tech watched the monitor. “Wait here,” he said. “I’ll be right back. I’m sure it’s nothing.” Well, it was something, and you know that immediately when you are asked if you can see the cardiologist tomorrow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.