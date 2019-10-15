110 IN THE SHADE: More ravioli, please
I was in a hurry to catch the No. 7 bus to Balboa Park and was walking south on 30th Street when I passed the wonderful Napoli restaurant. There was a table in front of the restaurant with hot plates on it. The manager and a server insisted I stop for some ravioli and other Italian food treats. Enzo was there and asked about my daughter who is a regular at the restaurant. She hadn’t been there in a week.

What’s going on, I asked a group looking over the food? It’s the Taste of North Park annual event, they said. You pay a flat fee and walk around sampling food from dozens of restaurants and 15 micro breweries.

