110 IN THE SHADE: Not a creature was stirring…

I hung the stocking with care in my daughter’s apartment. There’s no fireplace, so I hung it near the modern day equivalent, a microwave oven. Here on the Border, we refer to it as a micro with emphasis on the first syllable. Well, these are digital times. Santa comes via text, or Facebook, but never Twitter.

My daughter and I were hungry, and we went to a new, hip Japanese restaurant, Saiko, in North Park. I asked an employee why the image on the menu was of a Japanese woman in a straitjacket. My daughter said maybe it was a kimono. No. I know a little about Japanese culture, and that was no kimono. The waitperson responded, “Because she’s psycho/Saiko.”

