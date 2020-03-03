110 IN THE SHADE: The butterfly release
Buy Now
Imperial Valley Press

We’ve experienced a new product release, have read of prisoner release, but a butterfly release? It drew a blank from family and friends.

It’s not something we planned to participate in, but it was great. The butterfly release was part of Ocotillo Blooms which the IV Desert Museum hosts annually. If it rains in January and the weather is just right, there is more likelihood of desert blooms. Blooming desert wildflowers have made a minimal show of it this year, but the Desert Museum has a lot to offer. There were short hikes and games for the kids, food, and vendors. Vince was selling his special reserve Myer lemons-lemonade, loofahs and plants. There were hot dogs and Cokes, and the museum’s great exhibits.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.