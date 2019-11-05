110 In the Shade: The holiday pause

Richard Ryan

Things were relatively quiet this past weekend. There was the Cattle Call Chili Cook-Off. Walgreens has run out of antacids. And there were some late Halloween events. As La Cucaracha comic strip noted recently, zombies move slower and arrive a day later to trick or treat. And, one guesses, to party. We had a zombie friend stagger into our house and then go off to a Saturday Halloween party. Plus, I am still waiting for a couple of friends who ignored the end of the daylight savings time change, and who knows when they’ll show up.

There’s the possibility that there are just too many marijuana clinics opening up in the Valley. Once those guys make their purchases, it could be a while before they find their car. Ah, but local jurisdictions have sort of seen the light and are eager to get in on the legalized marijuana tax stream. But from what I hear, it’s just a smoky hallucination.

