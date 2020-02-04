110 IN THE SHADE: The vegans are coming!
 Well, at least the vegetarians. What are they, a friend asked? Easy, I said. People who don’t eat carne asada or any other meat or flesh of any type if they are vegetarians. Not even fish, she inquired? Not even a fish stick, which is hardly fish, but as close to fish as most Americans want to get.

If they are vegans, it becomes more serious. Vegans don’t eat any secretion or product of an animal or insect. Diets are strictly plant-based. For instance, a vegan does not consume honey since bees produce it. Same with any milk products. There goes my yogurt and half-and-half. No chicken or eggs regardless of who crossed the road first. But honey? That seems radical, and it is. In many ways it becomes an ideology, a system of seeing the food world. I believe it’s positive for the world’s environment. It takes a lot less acreage and water to raise consumable vegetables than to feed cattle. But I think I lack the discipline to adhere to a vegan diet.

