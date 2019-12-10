110 IN THE SHADE: They made us sing!
Buy Now
Imperial Valley Press

Thursday night, we went to hear the Imperial Valley Choral Society and Imperial High Chamber Singers present George Fredric Handel’s “Messiah.” The “Messiah,” written in 1741, marks the start of the Christmas season for many in the United States and Britain. The stirring Hallelujah Chorus that ends the oratorio is sung by all with the audience standing and joining in. Having been to several performances of the “Messiah,” I enjoy and welcome this audience participation.

However, there was a different wrinkle to the presentation this December. Before the performance began, the audience was expected to sing Christmas carols. Many Christmas carols. How many? Maybe six, but who was counting? A friend wanted a ticket discount for having been pressed into service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.