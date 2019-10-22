110 In The Shade: They’re coming out of the woodwork

Richard Ryan

The great summer hideaway is over. You can release that tight, never-let-go grip on your air conditioner controls. Take a deep breath outdoors. You’ll notice the heat doesn’t burn your lungs. Enjoyable, cooler weather has arrived.

Now my dear wife complains that it’s too cold as daytime temps are sometimes in the 80s. Worse, it has dropped into the 60s at night. But we agree that it’s a nice change to talk with our neighbors and to see people out on the streets. Meanwhile, it’s as if all the event planning committees in Imperial Valley have targeted October as the coming out month so several happenings are crowded into each weekend. Get out your date book or open your phone’s digital calendar and stay current. This newspaper and the various chambers of commerce list upcoming events, so check these out.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.