110 IN THE SHADE: Unresolved border issues
It’s no secret that I enjoy reading. About a year ago, I discovered audiobooks. All you need is a library card and access to the internet. Both available at your local public library. The librarians will help you get connected to the Libby app where there are thousands of audiobooks. I enjoy doing yard work or preparing a meal and having someone read to me. Listening is a special connection that we can make with a story. I do miss some passages when it’s an audiobook because I become focused on other activities. But that’s OK.

Generally, I find that a professional reader does a better job than the author of portraying characters in fictional works. Sometimes in nonfiction, the author is able to convey greater meaning to his or her work. This is the case here. For audiobooks, it’s important that the reader convey the meaning of the work. This is the challenge. The reader plays a key role in connecting me to the book.

